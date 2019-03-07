Home ADF news Future Sub design contract signed
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEA

Future Sub design contract signed

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

L-R: Executive Director of AFS Program Naval Group Jean-Michel Billing, Minister for Defence Industry Senator Linda Reynolds, Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne, and Director of the Future Submarine Program CDRE Craig Bourke. (DEFENCE)

The Commonwealth and Naval Group have signed the first phase of the Attack class Submarine Design Contract.

The Submarine Design Contract is the first contract work scope to be fully executed under the Strategic Partnering Agreement, and includes the ongoing maturation of the Attack class design as it progresses towards Definition phase. It comes less than a month after the strategic partnership agreement was signed in Canberra.

The contract allows for the source selection of more than 100 critical components and main equipment that will contribute to the submarine design solution. It will also prepare the Osborne shipyard in SA for the Attack class build program including support to Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) for the design and build of the yard and its ICT systems.

“The detailed architecture for the hull, including the placement of main systems, will be developed under this key contract,” Defence Minister Christopher Pyne said. “It’s great to see our Attack class submarines well and truly taking shape.”

Naval Group Executive Vice President Future Submarine Program Jean-Michel Billig added, “There is tremendous continuation and progress being made with the Future Submarine Program. The signing of the Submarine Design Contract is another significant milestone in the journey of the Future Submarine Program.

“Through the execution of this Program, the Naval Group teams in both Australia and France will deliver a sovereign, regionally superior submarine capability to Australia,” Mr Billig added. “In doing so, we will also help build a stronger Australian industrial capability, which will be supported by a skilled and experienced Australian workforce, providing jobs and other economic benefits for decades to come.”  

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

US Navy to retire operational classic Hornets

February 1, 2019

Boeing receives first Chinook Block II contracts

July 21, 2018

Austal cuts steel for first Pacific Patrol Boat

April 26, 2017

Spanish frigate bound for Australia

January 27, 2017

MADE IN AMERICA – How Italian SEA 5000...

December 21, 2017

Cablex secures place in Rheinmetall supply chain

December 12, 2016

Detailed design and engineering of Hunter class frigates...

December 17, 2018

Industry awaiting release of sovereign industrial capabilities policy

July 7, 2017

Trucks and trailers delivered to 7th Brigade

May 17, 2017

2017 Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards shortlist announced

September 15, 2017