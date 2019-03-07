Future Sub design contract signed

The Commonwealth and Naval Group have signed the first phase of the Attack class Submarine Design Contract.

The Submarine Design Contract is the first contract work scope to be fully executed under the Strategic Partnering Agreement, and includes the ongoing maturation of the Attack class design as it progresses towards Definition phase. It comes less than a month after the strategic partnership agreement was signed in Canberra.

The contract allows for the source selection of more than 100 critical components and main equipment that will contribute to the submarine design solution. It will also prepare the Osborne shipyard in SA for the Attack class build program including support to Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) for the design and build of the yard and its ICT systems.

“The detailed architecture for the hull, including the placement of main systems, will be developed under this key contract,” Defence Minister Christopher Pyne said. “It’s great to see our Attack class submarines well and truly taking shape.”

Naval Group Executive Vice President Future Submarine Program Jean-Michel Billig added, “There is tremendous continuation and progress being made with the Future Submarine Program. The signing of the Submarine Design Contract is another significant milestone in the journey of the Future Submarine Program.

“Through the execution of this Program, the Naval Group teams in both Australia and France will deliver a sovereign, regionally superior submarine capability to Australia,” Mr Billig added. “In doing so, we will also help build a stronger Australian industrial capability, which will be supported by a skilled and experienced Australian workforce, providing jobs and other economic benefits for decades to come.”