Home ADF news Future sub SPA terms agreed, class named
ADF newsAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsSEA

Future sub SPA terms agreed, class named

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne and Chief of Navy VADM Mike Noonan turn the ceremonial first sod of the new Obsorne North Shipyard expansion. (@cpyne Twitter account)

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne has used a sod-turning ceremony at the Osborne Shipyard in Adelaide to announce the government’s National Security Committee of Cabinet has ratified the terms of the Strategic Partnering Agreement (SPA) with Naval Group and the French government for the SEA 1000 future submarine program.

While announcing that the contract to build the new Osborne North Submarine Precinct had been awarded to Laing-O’Rourke, Mr Pyne said the SPA would be signed in February.

“Both Australia, France, Naval Group, the Australian taxpayer represented by the Department of Defence, have all done well out of the negotiations,” he said. “The negotiations have been conducted in a very harmonious spirit and I’m pleased to say that all issues are resolved.”

The Minister wouldn’t elaborate on what issues needed resolution, saying only that “it’s a commercial agreement so I won’t be going into the intricacies of the negotiations.” The SPA negotiations have reported been drawn out due to intellectual property transfer issues and design delays.

(@cpyne Twitter account)

Also at the ceremony, Chief of Navy VADM Mike Noonan announced that the Shortfin Barracuda future subs would be known as the Attack class after the leading vessel of the class, despite that first vessel being at least 15 years (and five Chiefs of Navy!) away from entering service. “The Attack class will meet the Navy’s capability needs and help protect our security and prosperity for decades to come,” he said, adding it would provide Australia with a regionally superior submarine.

Minister Pyne congratulated Laing O’Rourke being named as Managing Contractor for the shipyard development. “Overseen by managing contractor Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction, these jobs will see the construction, refurbishment and modernisation of purpose-built facilities specifically designed to enable the most effective build of Australia’s Future Submarine fleet,” he said

“The design and construction activities for the new Submarine Construction Yard will be incredibly important and complex.”

The Shortfin Barracuda will be known as the Attack class in RAN service. (NAVAL GROUP)

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

GDLS pitches Ajax IFV for LAND 400 Phase...

September 6, 2018

RAAF receives last of 10 C-27Js

April 18, 2018

BUDGET 2017 – Full speed ahead on naval...

May 9, 2017

Govt approves Integrated Soldier Systems project

September 13, 2018

Rheinmetall unveils VR display developed by SA honours...

October 3, 2017

Qatar orders 28 NH90 helos

March 19, 2018

Warren McDonald next RAAF deputy chief

March 31, 2015

ADF tests new data transfer technology

October 29, 2015

Boeing agrees new C-17A sustainment contract for RAAF...

June 29, 2017

Lürssen chosen for OPVs as new shipbuilding line-up...

November 24, 2017