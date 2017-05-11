The fourth Future Submarine program industry briefing has taken place in Brisbane.

Industry briefings have already been conducted in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, with attendees from Australian companies, research institutions and educational organisations.

According to platform system integrator DCNS, in Queensland 46 requests for information have been sent to 14 companies; 12 companies have completed the DCNS supplier pre-qualification questionnaire; and six companies have already undergone questionnaire validation audits, which is the next step in the process of becoming eligible for the DCNS supply chain.

“The purpose of today’s briefing is to provide an update on the Future Submarine program and how we want to maximise Australian involvement, for example through technology transfer and collaboration,” said Brent Clark, DCNS Australia chief executive officer.

“I think it is important for Australian industry to understand that this is a national project and everyone has the opportunity to contribute. Attending these joint briefings with the Department of Defence and Lockheed Martin is the best way to learn about the opportunities this program has to offer.”

The next briefing is scheduled for June 7 in Perth, and further briefings will be held in Hobart and Darwin.