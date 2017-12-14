Jet engines company GE Aviation has announced the appointment of Keren Rambow as regional general manager for South Asia Pacific.

Effective immediately, Rambow is taking responsibility for leading sales and operations in Australia and New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and the South Asia Pacific Islands, GE stated.

Based in Sydney, she is taking over from Max York, who was recently appointed as CEO of GE Australia.

Rambow joined GE in April 2016 as aviation sales director, leading relationships with Qantas, Jetstar, Rex, Fiji Airways and other regional airlines.

Before that, she founded and ran an aerospace consulting business for 12 years, providing services to the Australian and US governments.

Rambow was previously an officer in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) for 15 years, where she was responsible for engineering design and logistics support of avionics, life-support systems, automated test equipment and ordnance systems on Hornet aircraft.

“Moving from the military to the commercial airlines industry has been an exciting new challenge for me,” Rambow said.

“In the military, my focus was on aircraft software, as well as the weapons and life-support systems. In the commercial sector, the focus has got to be on the reliability and efficiency of the engines, which are very important for any airline.

“I am excited to take on this new role and continue the good work that Max has led to date. We have built deep and longstanding relationships with airlines in this region. They are among the most innovative in the world, and I am looking forward to further supporting them in their growth and digital transformation.”