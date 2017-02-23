General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is set to officially launch an industry team for the AIR 7003 Phase 1 Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System project at the Australian International Airshow.

Representatives of Cobham, CAE Australia, Raytheon Australia and Flight Data Systems are scheduled to attend the event on February 28.

General Atomics will be displaying an MQ-9 Reaper turboprop-powered remotely piloted aircraft, otherwise known as the Predator B, and its Advanced Cockpit Ground Control Station at the Avalon Airshow.

The Integrated Investment Program that was published with the 2016 Defence White Paper outlines a plan to acquire an armed unmanned aircraft to provide an integrated and persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and attack capability to support the Australian Defence Force and coalition forces. The AIR 7003 project reached ‘gate zero’ in early November.