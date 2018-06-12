Following a recent announcement of the delivery of the 200th Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicle to Germany’s Bundeswehr, reports have now emerged that the vehicles may not be fully combat capable until 2029.

Delays in integrating sensors, self-protection systems and weapons onto the Puma have been highlighted in a report by Germany’s Bundesrechnungshof (auditor office), which also recommends the Marder vehicle the Puma will replace which entered service in the 1970s should be extended beyond its planned withdrawal date in 2024.

The report also says the Pumas delivered to date are reporting availability rates below 50 per cent, although it acknowledges the vehicles are new and are still in the initial delivery phase.

The German Puma fleet of 342 vehicles is being manufactured by Projekt System & Management (PSM) GmbH, a 50:50 consortium of Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, and is expected to be a key contender for Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 3.