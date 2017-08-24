The federal government has unveiled the design for the $535 million surface shipbuilding yard at Osborne in South Australia and marked the start of construction at the new precinct.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne and Minister for Finance Senator Mathias Cormann stated that the government has finalised the purchase of the initial tranche of state-owned land and facilities, and has also received state planning consent for the construction of the infrastructure.

“The infrastructure expansion and upgrades are a fundamental enabler of the construction of the Future Frigates and are key to delivering a continuous naval shipbuilding program, which will support thousands of Australian jobs,” the ministers stated.

Australian Naval Infrastructure is undertaking a commercial process to select the shipyard builder, with a decision to be announced in the coming months.