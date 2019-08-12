Govt announces $500m investment in SF equipment upgrades

The federal government has announced it has approved the first phase of a $3 billion 20 year investment into new equipment for the Australian Army’s special forces.

Today’s announcement of the approval of the $500 million Project LAND 1508 Phase 1 GREYFIN Special Operations Capability Assurance Program will see new equipment acquired to ensure special forces are better equipped to respond to threats.

“Australian Special Forces undertake complex, highly demanding operations in high threat environments,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. “Global threats will continue to evolve. This funding will ensure our Special Forces have cutting edge capabilities to stay ahead of those who might threaten Australia’s interests.”

The equipment to be purchased includes new body armour, weapons, diving equipment, roping and climbing systems, medical search and rescue, communications, and human performance training and support.

“Our special forces, now more than ever, need to be ready and able to deploy on operations anywhere in the world, at short notice, and in very uncertain conditions,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said.

“This first stage of funding enables our special forces to engage with intelligence, science and technology, and innovation organisations to ensure future threats and opportunities are assessed, to make sure we are delivering them the capability they need in the future.”

The announcement says the project will provide opportunities for small and large Australian defence companies.