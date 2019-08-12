Home ADF news Govt announces $500m investment in SF equipment upgrades
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional News

Govt announces $500m investment in SF equipment upgrades

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(DEFENCE)

The federal government has announced it has approved the first phase of a $3 billion 20 year investment into new equipment for the Australian Army’s special forces.

Today’s announcement of the approval of the $500 million Project LAND 1508 Phase 1 GREYFIN Special Operations Capability Assurance Program will see new equipment acquired to ensure special forces are better equipped to respond to threats.

“Australian Special Forces undertake complex, highly demanding operations in high threat environments,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. “Global threats will continue to evolve. This funding will ensure our Special Forces have cutting edge capabilities to stay ahead of those who might threaten Australia’s interests.”

The equipment to be purchased includes new body armour, weapons, diving equipment, roping and climbing systems, medical search and rescue, communications, and human performance training and support.

“Our special forces, now more than ever, need to be ready and able to deploy on operations anywhere in the world, at short notice, and in very uncertain conditions,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said.

“This first stage of funding enables our special forces to engage with intelligence, science and technology, and innovation organisations to ensure future threats and opportunities are assessed, to make sure we are delivering them the capability they need in the future.”

The announcement says the project will provide opportunities for small and large Australian defence companies.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

KC-30 rotates out, Wedgetail in for Okra

October 26, 2018

Lürssen chosen for OPVs as new shipbuilding line-up...

November 24, 2017

Navantia adds Taylor Bros to its SEA5000 teaming

February 1, 2018

Saab announces next gen RBS15 anti-ship missile

August 2, 2018

Di Pietro retires from Lockheed Martin Aust

April 23, 2019

Australia on track to be a top 10...

September 5, 2018

Government reveals extent of Air Warfare Destroyer cost...

May 22, 2015

Final helicopters for HATS accepted

November 23, 2016

RAF and Northrop Grumman demonstrate communications interoperability using...

February 16, 2017

US Navy awards additional NGJ development contracts

June 3, 2019