The Federal Government released on May 1 its new National Security Science and Technology Policy which it says is aimed at strengthening Australia’s national security.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne said the policy would be given Government’s highest priority on national security, and that it is underpinned by strong scientific research and the latest technology.

The science and technology priorities in the policy include cyber security; intelligence; border security and identity management; investigative support and forensic science; preparedness to prevent and respond to incidents; and technology fore-sighting.

“Australia needs to remain at the forefront of science and innovation, so we can meet any new and emerging threats to our security,” Minister Pyne said in a statement. “This is why the Government has released this new agenda, which replaces a decade old policy.

“We must work seamlessly across government and in collaboration with our industry and university partners to develop the best capabilities for protecting Australia against threats to our national security,” he added. “This policy puts us in a strong position to harness the expertise and resources required to address national security challenges now and into the future.”

Minister Pyne said the new policy delivers on commitments made by Government in the 2016 Defence White Paper, and that it was developed in consultation with national security agencies under a high-level steering committee.

A link to the policy web page and document is here.