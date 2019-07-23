Greece approved to buy MH-60R

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of seven Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin MH-60R Romeo Seahawk helicopters and associated equipment to Greece.

The sale, valued at about US$600m (A$854m), includes the aircraft, four spare GE T700-401 engines, three spare AN/AAS-44C(V) MTSA EO/IR sensors, and three spare “APS-l 53(V) Multi-Mode Radars”. The APS-I 53(V) is an unfamiliar designation that does not appear on any searchable databases, so this designation may be either a typo, a new radar, or perhaps a new export variant of the MH-60R’s Telephonics AN/APS-147 multi-mode radar.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notification also says the sale includes a weapons package comprising AN/SSQ-36/53/62 sonobuoys, AGM-114 Hellfire captive carry (CATM) and training missiles, APKWS rockets, Mk54 torpedoes, and M-2400 and GAU-21 door guns.

If completed, Greece would become the eighth MH-60R operator or possible customer after the US, Australia, Denmark, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India.