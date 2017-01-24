Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has visited H.I. Fraser in Sydney as the company marked the achievement of a significant milestone by completing its millionth fitting for the Royal Australian Navy’s Collins class submarines.

The company’s involvement with the Collins program has helped it build up the skills and experience needed to secure opportunities in other programs such as the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program and the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) program, Minister Pyne stated.

“For 30 years, the parts made by H.I. Fraser have been critical to ensuring Australia’s submarines are able to perform their important role in maritime operations,” Minister Pyne said.

“I congratulate H.I. Fraser and its employees on their contribution to Australia’s defence capability over the past three decades. This millionth fitting is a symbol of the long-term achievements and future promise of Australia’s defence industry.”

Separately, the company stated in November that it has been awarded F-35 Lightning II refuelling valve and auxiliary power system maintenance work, in collaboration with RUAG Australia, and will carry out this work in Sydney.