Hanwha Defence Australia unveils LAND 400 Phase 3 team

Korea’s Hanwha has officially launched its Hanwha Defence Australia (HAD) business unit and has unveiled its industry partners for the Australian Army’s LAND 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability requirement.

With Phase 3 now deep into the Commonwealth’s tender evaluation process following the February 27 tender submission deadline, HDA formally presented the industry partners it will work with on its AS21 Redback vehicle to a Melbourne audience on May 23. The event was attended by ministers and officials from key state and local government agencies, including the Victorian Minister for Jobs, Innovation and Trade, Martin Pakula, and the CEO of Hanwha Defense, Sungsoo Lee.

HDA’s key partners on the project are EOS and Elbit. EOS has designed the T2000 Australian Turret for the AS21, while Elbit will integrate the communications and vehicle combat systems.

If successful, HDA has undertaken to build the AS21 Redback at a new facility near Geelong in Victoria alongside its K9 self-propelled howitzer which is believed to be under consideration for a ‘smart buyer’ sole-source acquisition for the recently-announced Project LAND 8112 Protected Mobility Fires requirement.