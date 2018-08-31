Hanwha to offer AS21 Redback for LAND 400 Phase 3

Hanwha Defense Systems has revealed its offering for the LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) requirement to replace Army’s M113AS4 armoured personnel carrier (APC).

Dubbed the AS21 Redback for Phase 3, the vehicle is a development of the K21 IFV Hanwha developed for the Republic of Korea Army. The AS21 will offer enhanced survivability against higher threat levels and matching peer enemy armoured fighting vehicles, and will be able to accommodate eight dismounts plus three crew.

A Hanwha spokesman said, “With such heritage, Hanwha Defense Systems is able to customise its armoured solutions to a variety of specifications in order to meet future warfare requirements of any country.”

The September-October 2018 issue of ADBR which is available at Land Forces takes an in-depth look at LAND 400 Phase 3.