Approval of the LAND 200 Tranche 2 project, which will provide the Australian Army with a new Battlefield Command System, has been announced by Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

Valued at up to $1.4 billion, the project is set to enhance the Australian Defence Force’s digital command, control and communications systems.

Harris will deliver the tactical communications network, including encrypted radios, and Elbit Systems of Australia will enhance the battle management system software delivered under Tranche 1. Boeing Defence Australia is a major subcontractor to Harris.

“Together they form the Battlefield Command System, which allows commanders to plan, monitor, direct and review operations in real time,” stated Minister Pyne.

Australian industry involvement is worth about $215 million for acquisition, and is expected to reach $400 million in sustainment.

Elbit reported the awarding of the contract that extends and enhances the battle management system on September 27, valuing it at approximately US$300 million ($390 million) and stating that the work is to be undertaken over the next three years.

“Australia is an important market for Elbit Systems, and we are proud to have been selected by the Department of Defence for the next phase of this major program,” Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, stated on November 28.

“This additional award is a significant next step in digitising the Australian Army and strengthens our continued strategic partner relationship with one of the world’s most advanced and modern fighting forces.”