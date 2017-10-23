Harris awarded contract to deliver jammers for Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft

A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over Mosul, Iraq, during an Operation OKRA mission.
A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet over Mosul. (Defence)

Harris has received a US$133 million contract to supply electronic jammers to protect US Navy and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats.

Under the contract, the company will manufacture and deliver ALQ-214(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers, which protect against threats such as integrated air defence systems.

Deliveries to the US Navy, and to Australia through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, are expected to be completed by May 2020. Australia’s portion of the contract is valued at US$9 million.