Hawker Pacific launches ICN Gateway for LAND 2097 Ph4 special ops helos

Hawker Pacific has launched an ICN Gateway as it seeks industry partners and suppliers for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 2097 Phase 4 special operations helicopter requirement.

The ICN Gateway will be the primary vehicle for interested companies to register their interest in participating on the project, and to respond to work packages as they are released.

The LAND 2097 Phase 4 requirement calls for about 18 commercial or military-off-the-shelf (COTS/MOTS) helicopters capable of being deployed four-at-a-time by RAAF C-17 transport for special operations missions in urban environments. Hawker Pacific is believed to be offering the option of militarised versions of the Bell 407GX single-engined or Bell 429 twin-engined helicopters for the requirement, while rivals Airbus and Leonardo are expected to offer the H145M light twin and A109M respectively.

A company statement says expressions of Interest are open until August 5, and that more information is available online at www.hawkerpacific.com/SOH