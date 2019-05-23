HMAS Arunta undergoes post-AMCAP stability tests

HMAS Arunta, the first ANZAC class frigate to undergo the Project SEA 1448 Phase 4/4B ANZAC Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) has undergone stability testing at the Henderson Shipyard in WA.

Improvements integrated with the vessel under AMCAP include the replacement of the ageing air search radar capability with the new CEA CEAFAR L-band long-range system, updated communications, upgraded ventilation and sewage systems, improvements to the control and monitoring system, and engine modifications to improve power and efficiency.

The addition of the CEAFAR-L and a new mast has meant the changes to the vessel’s centre of gravity, lightship weight and stability have to be measured by reading draughts and conducting inclining experiments, before being compared to the previously-known hydrostatic properties of the design. Data from the tests will be used as the basis for updating the known trim and stability properties of the ANZAC design, and will applied to the remainder of the class as they undergo their AMCAP upgrades.

“The inclining experiment, while being a standard practice after a significant upgrade, has provided good data that will support all the ships that come after us on the AMCAP,” Arunta’s Marine Engineer Officer, LTCDR Leonard Woodman told Navy Daily. “The inclining experiment is a key component in getting the ship ready to sail later in the year, and marks a key milestone of the post-production process.”

The AMCAP upgrade is being conducted by the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA), an alliance comprised of CASG, BAE Systems Australia, Saab Australia and Naval Ship Management Australia.