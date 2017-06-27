The Canberra class amphibious assault ships HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide are due to complete their maintenance period after rectification of “emergent issues” with their propulsion systems, Defence has announced.

Canberra completed initial propulsion sea trials in May, which together with advice from industry indicate that the ship will be able to return to sea on June 29 and will participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017, Defence said in a statement.

The ship’s propulsion system has been recertified for seagoing operations, with minor restrictions to be in place until a planned docking in the third quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Adelaide is due to leave the dry dock at Fleet Base East today, and will undergo sea trials and return to its operational capability program over the next few months.

Defence stated that it has been working closely with BAE Systems, Navantia and Siemens to identify the root causes of the issues.

Adelaide was moved into the dry dock in May. Defence has undertaken a range of activities including a detailed inspection of the propulsion pods, defect rectification and maintenance.

“The docking and inspection of HMAS Adelaide identified wear in some bearings in the port pod, which is assessed to be the likely cause of the oil contamination, reaffirming the measured approach taken by Defence in managing the propulsion pod issue,” Defence stated.

Both of the amphibious assault ships are expected to return to service before the end of the year.