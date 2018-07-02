The government has announced the new training and capability centre for the new SEA 5000 Hunter class future frigates will be located at HMAS Stirling at Henderson in Western Australia.

Known as ‘Ship Zero’, the facility will provide headquarters, capability-specific training facilities, through-life test centre, and the potential to establish a land-based system test site. The training facilities are designed to transfer training which was once done at sea to the land-based facilities.

The $670 million investment will see HMAS Stirling’s wharfs extended, the construction of maintenance and equipment storage buildings, the construction of new support facilities including medical facilities and accommodation, and the construction of the new Navy Training Centre – West.

These facilities are in addition to the $300 million SEA 1180 Offshore Patrol Vessel Ship Zero facilities, and the $367 million redevelopment of HMAS Stirling.