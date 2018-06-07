Northrop Grumman Australia Chief Executive, Ian Irving, has been named as the new Chair of the Australian Industry Group Defence Council National Executive.

Mr Irving was previously Deputy Chair, and succeeds Thales Australia CEO, Chris Jenkins. The Managing Director of Saab Australia, Andy Keogh has been appointed the new Deputy Chair.

“We congratulate Mr Irving and Mr Keough on these well-deserved appointments. Both are proven leaders and great supporters of the Australian defence industry,” Australian Industry Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said in a statement.

“We also thank Chris Jenkins for his extraordinary leadership and contribution to the Council since his appointment to the position of Chair in September 2011.”