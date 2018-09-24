Inaugural Australia-France Defence Industry Symposium underway

The first Australia-France Defence Industry Symposium was due to get underway in Adelaide on Monday morning.

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne and France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly were due to speak at the two-day symposium, one of the first projects to result from the Australia-France Initiative (AFinit) framework, which was announced during the visit to Australia by French President Emmanuel Macron in May

“The Symposium will strengthen industry partnerships and identify opportunities to deepen cooperation and collaboration,” Minister Pyne said.

“Australia’s Future Submarine Program is the cornerstone of our defence industry relationship with France, but the Symposium demonstrates the relationship is set to grow further.”

The Minister said Australian and French companies will be represented at the symposium, including Thales, Airbus and Safran.