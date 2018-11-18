Home Headlines Indonesian Su-35 buy in doubt
HeadlinesIndustry NewsRegional News

Indonesian Su-35 buy in doubt

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(SUKHOI/UAC)

Indonesia’s plans to buy 11 Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker Es are in doubt after the US threatened sanctions for buying Russian defence equipment.

Speaking to reporters at Indo Defence 2018 in Jakarta on November 7, an Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) spokesman said his country may be forced to buy a western fighter after the US enforced Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation against it.

Indonesia signed a contract with Russia’s Rosboronexport arms agency last February for the Su-35s. The TNI-AU already operates a mixed fleet of small numbers of Su-27s and Su-30s, as well as older F-16A/Bs and new build Block 50 F-16C/Ds.

“We need to operate a combination of east- and west-made fighters,” the TNI-AU’s Air Commodore Novyan Samyoga told Jane’s. “Politics is uncertain, and we need balance because if we have problems with the west we can use aircraft made in the east. We have had sanctions imposed on us before, so we know we need that balance.”

The CAATSA legislation was passed following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and alleged interference with the US Presidential elections in 2016.

A TNI-AU Su-27K at Pitch Black 2012. (DEFENCE)

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

F-35 makes combat debut

May 25, 2018

Boeing launches company’s largest autonomous systems program outside...

March 5, 2018

Qatar orders 28 NH90 helos

March 19, 2018

TKMS looks to history for SEA 1000 inspiration

October 7, 2015

Raytheon GaN 360-degree AESA radar for German Patriot...

April 26, 2018

Rafael pitches FLOATLINK for sub communications

October 3, 2017

XQ-58A unmanned ‘loyal wingman’ unveiled

July 29, 2018

RAAF commissions new Hawk 127 LIFCAP simulators

January 25, 2018

Former Fleet Air Arm Commander to lead Lockheed...

August 3, 2016

Japan takes four more Bushmasters

June 1, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.