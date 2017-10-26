Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has called on industry to submit applications for inclusion in the 2018 edition of the Australian Military Sales Equipment Catalogue.

“The inaugural edition of Defence’s Australian Military Sales Equipment Catalogue in February 2017 was a resounding success and, according to feedback, helped drive export opportunities for Australian defence industry,” Minister Pyne stated.

“So I have expanded the scope of the catalogue, and I am encouraging Australian defence industry to once again participate in this important initiative.”

Applicants need to satisfy a number of criteria to be considered. Companies must be Australian, and the technology or service being offered must be Australian in origin and used by Defence.

The product needs to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the design or build, and be export-ready.

“The focus of the 2018 catalogue will be to showcase and promote world-class Australian products,” Pyne said.

“I want this catalogue to be the go-to guide in the hands of our defence attachés overseas. I want it on the desk of every overseas defence minister.

“The more our friends and allies know about our fantastic defence industry the better.”

Submissions will be open until November 30. As space is limited, not all applicants are expected to feature in the catalogue.