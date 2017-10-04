Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne presented the winners of the Maritime Australia Limited Industry Innovation Awards at PACIFIC 2017 on Wednesday.

Thales Australia took out the National Defence Industry Innovation Award for its work on the Stingrae multimedia communications management system for naval boarding parties.

Meanwhile, the National Civil Industry Innovation Award went to AMOG Technologies for its longitudinally grooved suppression system that helps reduce vibration on offshore oil and gas platforms.

In the innovation categories, the Civil SME Innovation Grant went to Nauti-Craft’s suspension system for high-speed craft such as naval and police boarding parties that improves ride comfort, handling and occupational health and safety for crew and passengers.

The Defence SME Innovation Grant was given to Ocius Technology for its Bluebottle unmanned surface vessel that run on solar, wind and wave energy.

The recipients of the two innovation grants each receive a $10,000 prize.

The quality of the entries was underscored by the judges’ decision to recognise two companies with high commendations and award two Young Innovator Scholarships for Defence Industry.

Peter Kabakov from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) received one scholarship for his work on single crystal piezoelectric ceramics for acoustic transducers for sonar systems.

The second scholarship went to Ph.D candidate Andrew Short from the University of Wollongong’s Research Training Centre for Naval Design and Manufacturing for his research into using robots to inspect submarine ballast tanks.

Each receives a $10,000 prize.

PACIFIC 2017 chief executive Ian Honnery paid tribute to the quality and diversity of all the entries.

“That tells you something about the strength of innovation activity in the naval and marine sectors here in Australia,” Honnery said.

“Innovation isn’t just about having good ideas – it’s about putting good ideas to use.

“These innovators are trying to be game changers in their markets and we are delighted to be able to recognise their contributions and be part of their journey.”

The winners were selected from a list of 17 shortlisted entries. The awards were established by Industry Defence and Security Australia.

Innovation Winners

National Defence Industry Innovation Award

Winner: Thales Australia

Highly Commended: Defence Materials Technology Centre

National Civil Industry Innovation Award

Winner: AMOG Technologies

Defence SME Innovation Grant

Winner: Ocius Technology

Highly Commended: PRISM Defence

Civil SME Innovation Grant

Winner: Nauti-Craft

Young Innovator Scholarship for Defence Industry

Winners: Peter Kabakov (Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation), Andrew Short (University of Wollongong).