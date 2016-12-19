Shipbuilding group Fincantieri has established a local company known as Fincantieri Australia, and is set to open a new Australian headquarters in Canberra to manage the shipbuilder’s participation in the competitive evaluation process for the Future Frigates.

Dario Deste has been designated as chairman of Fincantieri Australia, and he will be supported by Mark Purcell, formerly the Head of Maritime Systems in the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG).

Meanwhile, the Bergamini class frigate Carabiniere (F593) is due to visit Australian ports in January and February to take part in training activities with the Royal Australian Navy, and to be shown off to the public.

“The best way for the Australian government to observe the performance and strengths of the Italian FREMM frigate and to assess its suitability for the RAN is for it to be in Australian and regional waters,” Deste stated.

Carabiniere is expected to visit Fremantle from January 26 to 31, and then Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.