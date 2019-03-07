Home AIR Japan offers Kawasaki C-2 transport to NZ
Japan offers Kawasaki C-2 transport to NZ

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kawasaki C-2 transport aircraft at RAAF Base Richmond in November 2017. (DEFENCE)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has confirmed it will offer its C-2 jet transport to New Zealand as a replacement for that country’s C-130H and 757 transports under its Future Air Mobility Capability (FAMC) program.

The company displayed a C-2 at the 2019 Avalon Airshow, and impressed with its handling display and field performance, and company officials confirmed they had been in discussion with the RNZAF about their FMAC requirements.

The Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) ordered the C-2 to replace its ageing C-1 transports, and the first aircraft entered service in 2017. To date Japan has taken delivery of nine aircraft including two development aircraft, of a projected requirement for up to 30 aircraft.

