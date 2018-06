The US Department of Defense has announced a foreign military sales (FMS) contract with Japan for the supply of Raytheon’s AN/ALR-69A radar warning receiver.

The contract does not identify what aircraft type the all-digital RWR will be integrated with, but it says its value is US$51.5m (A$68m) and that delivery will be complete by 2023.

The USAF last month announced a contract to purchase 779 ALR-69A systems, and has already integrated it with F-16, KC-46A and C-130H platforms.