Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has announced a contract with Japan to supply the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for its growing fleet of F-35 fighters

The JSM anti-ship missile is a development of KONGSBERG’s surface-launched naval strike missile (NSM), and has been specifically designed to be employed from the F-35A’s internal weapons bay.

“This is an important international breakthrough which demonstrates the importance of cooperation between Norwegian authorities, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and Norwegian industry”, KONGSBERG CEO Geir Håøy said in a statement.

President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, Eirik Lie added “The international F-35 user consortium is showing great interest in the JSM and KONGSBERG is very proud to have been selected by Japan to provide the JSM for their F-35 fleet. This is a major milestone for the JSM program, entering into the production phase.”

The JSM is under consideration by the RAAF to equip its F-35As for the anti-surface warfare (ASuW) mission.