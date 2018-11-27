Home AIR Japan orders three Global Hawks
by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The Government of Japan has formally ordered three Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Block 30 Global Hawk high altitude long endurance (HALE) unmanned reconnaissance aircraft.

The US$490m (A$610m) contract will cover the three air vehicles, as well as an enhanced integrated sensor suite payload, two ground control elements, spares and support equipment, system engineering and program management tasks, and a site survey.

Japan has long required a HALE UAS ISR capability, but until now has relied on ISR data from USAF Global Hawks deployed to Misawa AFB in Japan, or to Anderson AFB on Guam. The three aircraft and all support facilities are expected to be delivered by September 2022.

