Thales Australia has confirmed to Jane’s that four more Thales Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles have been delivered to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), taking the total delivered to eight.

The Japanese ministry of Defense says the vehicles will be used to provide land transportation for evacuees in overseas emergencies. The first four vehicles were ordered in 2014, while the second batch was announced earlier this year.

The eight Bushmasters are all the infantry mobility variant which features accommodation for eight personnel, a commander and a driver.