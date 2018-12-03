Home AIR Japan to order 100 more F-35s – Report
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional News

Japan to order 100 more F-35s – Report

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

Japan already operates or has on order 42 F-35As. (Lockheed Martin)

Japan’s Nikkei news service has reported the Japanese Self Defence Force plans to order a mix of 100 Lockheed Martin F-35As and Bs to add to the 42 F-35As it already has in service or on order.

The F-35As would be used to replace some of the older F-15Js Japan has in service which are deemed no suitable to be upgraded, while the F-35Bs will reportedly be embarked upon the JMSDF’s two Izumo class helicopter destroyers. The planned numerical breakdown between each model is not known, but some commentators have suggested it would be in the order of 70 F-35As and 30 F-35Bs.

Approval for the purchase is reported as likely to come in mid-December when the Japanese Government tables its new National Defense Program Guidelines. Japan currently operates about 200 F-15Js, and plans to upgrade about half of them to a standard similar to Boeing’s Advanced F-15 standard.

The Izumo/F-35B combination would likely be employed in defence of Japan’s remote islands, some of which are disputed territory claimed by China, and others which are close to maritime borders with Russia, Korea and China.

The two Izumo class vessels, Izumo and Kaga would require modifications including the integration of an air traffic management system, increased fuel and weapons bunkerage, and possibly a ski-jump ramp in order to operate about 10-12 F-35Bs.

The Izumo class vessels are similar in size to the RAN’s Canberra class LHDs. (JSDF)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Bisalloy to develop steel for Boxer CRV

October 24, 2017

Boeing to develop CH-47F Block II

July 31, 2017

Mode 5 IFF certification for Army SHORAD

September 5, 2018

Turnbull highlights naval and shipbuilding spending in WA

February 20, 2017

Navy receives new submarine escape ship

July 16, 2015

New Chinese UCAV breaks cover

June 6, 2018

ADF Chinooks, airlifters lend a hand following PNG...

March 13, 2018

First F-35 with Australian-made vertical tails completed

May 13, 2015

Hawk lead-in fighter upgrade achieves IOC

July 6, 2017

Air Warfare Centre launches Exercise Diamond Shield

March 21, 2017