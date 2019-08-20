Home AIR Japanese Govt formally approves buy of 42 F-35Bs
Japanese Govt formally approves buy of 42 F-35Bs

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The two JMSDF Izumo class DDHs will be upgraded to operate the F-35B STOVL. (JSDF)

The Japanese Defence Ministry has announced it has received formal approval to buy 42 Lockheed martin F-35B short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variants of the JSF for operations aboard its Izumo class helicopter destroyers (DDH).

The formal announcement follows last December’s announcement of Japan’s intention to buy additional F-35As, the F-35Bs, and to convert the two Japanese maritime Self-Defense Force 27,000t Izumo DDHs to operate the STOVL aircraft. A formal proposal from the US Government was reportedly received in June.

Japanese media says an initial budget allocation for 18 F-35Bs will be made by 2023, with the additional 24 jets to follow in a subsequent budget.

