Kuwait has signed an initial contract with Boeing valued at US$1.2bn (A$1.6bn) for 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets.

The contract follows the US State Department’s November 2016 approval of the sale of up to 40 Super Hornets which could be valued at up to US$10.1bn (A$13.1bn). The F/A-18E/F purchase will replace 32 F/A-18C and eight F/A-18D ‘classic’ Hornets which entered service in 1993.

The contract with Boeing is for aircraft manufacturing and non-recurring engineering costs which provide for the integration of an exportable radar warning receiver and other aircraft armament equipment.

Further contracts covering other aircraft systems and equipment, training, ground support equipment and technical publications are expected to follow.