L3 Technologies announced on July 11 that it has acquired Australian information security company Azimuth Security, and Canada-based Linchpin Labs

The two acquisitions will see L3 create a new entity called L3 Trenchant, with a view to strengthening the company’s C4ISR, cyber and combat systems businesses.

“These acquisitions sharpen our capabilities, heighten our responsiveness and advance L3’s prime position as a C6ISR solutions provider,” L3 chairman, president and CEO, Christopher E. Kubasik said in a statement. “We are making targeted investments in cutting-edge technologies and integrating them with existing capabilities to support our domestic and international customers in strategically important business areas.”

Azimuth Security focuses on in-depth software analysis, including threat modeling and design, configuration, and source-code review, whereas Linchpin Labs specialises in custom software development with experience with computer network operations, cross-platform and low-level systems development, and information technology services.

In an interview with DefenseNews, Mr Kubasik said L3 is looking to fill in capability gaps in domestic and international capability domains including underwater unmanned vehicles, and ISR platforms.

“In several cases after discussions with our customers and looking at the National Defense Strategy, we’re looking for different technologies and capabilities” he said. ” We look at our strategy, we go out and find things to fill the gaps.

“Internationally, we visited customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” he said. “There is a lot of entrants, especially in the Mideast for ISR platforms. And ofcourse that’s in our sweet spot.”

L3 is prime contractor for the RAAF’s Alenia C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter, and is the system’s integrator for the forthcoming Gulfstream G550-based MC-55 electronic warfare support aircraft.