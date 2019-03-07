Home ADF news LAND 400 Phase 3 tenders lodged
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject news

LAND 400 Phase 3 tenders lodged

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(RHEINMETALL)

Bids in response to a request for tender (RFT) for the Project LAND 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability requirement were due to be submitted to the Commonwealth on March 1.

At least four companies are believed to have responded to the RFT; Rheinmetall with the Lynx KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Hanwha Defense with the AS21 Redback, General Dynamics Land Systems with its Ajax family of vehicles, and BAE Systems with the CV90.

Both Rheinmetall and Hanwha have openly declared their bid intents and some vehicle details, while GDLS and BAE were yet to declare their hands. All four companies displayed their contenders at last September’s Land Forces exposition in Adelaide, including Rheinmetall which has since teamed with Raytheon to offer the Lynx for the US Army’s Bradley replacement program.

For Australia, Rheinmetall says it is offering Lynx with the Lance turret, Lynx Manoeuvre Support Vehicle (MSV), an established and growing network of suppliers across Australia, continued use of the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) where the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer CRV will be manufactured, and a comprehensive support and training system.

“The Australian Army deserves an Infantry Fighting Vehicle that will ensure their soldiers can fight, survive and win on the modern battlefield,” Rheinmetall’s Global Head of Vehicle Systems, Ben Hudson said in a statement.

“If selected for LAND 400 Phase 3, the Lynx will provide the Australian Army with a future-proof vehicle solution that can rapidly transition into service and be easily supported through life.”

Rheinmetall Defence Australia’s Managing Director, Gary Stewart added, “the Australian Army will benefit from the Lynx IFV that will be designed, built and supported from the MILVEHCOE, with an expanded Australia-wide military vehicle industrial network.”

“This national approach will directly reduce the total cost of ownership for Defence, create long term highly skilled regional jobs, and deliver enduring economic benefit through a strong sovereign military vehicle industry.”

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Government demands more industry involvement with new AIC...

June 29, 2017

NG Australia appoints Mike Gallagher

February 26, 2018

Schiebel demos sensor payloads to Army

December 17, 2018

Victorian companies assemble Boxer CRV turret

June 24, 2017

Slow and steady for the F-35

February 24, 2015

BUDGET ANALYSIS: DMO expunging first cab off-the-rank in...

May 13, 2015

Northrop Grumman prepares to support RAAF Tritons

January 17, 2019

RAAF deploys to Nevada for Red Flag

January 31, 2017

RAAF deploys to Guam for Exercise Cope North

February 22, 2017

Chief of Joint Capabilities upgraded to three-star role

December 17, 2018