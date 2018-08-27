New Defence ministerial line up following leadership turmoil

Last week’s Liberal leadership turmoil that saw Scott Morrison replace Malcolm Turnbull as Prime Minister has resulted in a comprehensive re-shuffle of many key cabinet positions.

Former Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne will move to the Minister for Foreign Affairs post vacated by Julie Bishop. Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne will move into the role of Defence Minister, while Steven Ciobo moves from Trade to Defence Industry. Peter Dutton retains Home Affairs

National Party member Darren Chester retains his responsibilities for Veterans Affairs and for Defence Personnel, and Senator David Fawcett stays on as Assistant Minister for Defence.

How these changes will affect ministerial commitments for next week’s Land Forces conference and other events remains to be seen. The new ministers are expected to be sworn in this week.