Leidos announced as JP2096/1 prime integrator

Leidos has been announced as the prime systems integrator for the first tranche of the Project JP 2096 Phase 1 integrated ISR data requirement.

The $500 million program will provide for acquisition and sustainment of the system to store ISR data through readily-accessible applications designed to allow analysts to quickly search and discover data to improve intelligence and decision support.

“The project will help deliver on the Government’s commitment to improve the situational awareness, mission planning and warfighting capabilities of the ADF as outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper,” Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne said in a statement.