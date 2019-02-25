Home ADF news Leidos announced as JP2096/1 prime integrator
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesJOINTPolicy newsProject news

Leidos announced as JP2096/1 prime integrator

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

(DEFENCE)

Leidos has been announced as the prime systems integrator for the first tranche of the Project JP 2096 Phase 1 integrated ISR data requirement.

The $500 million program will provide for acquisition and sustainment of the system to store ISR data through readily-accessible applications designed to allow analysts to quickly search and discover data to improve intelligence and decision support.

“The project will help deliver on the Government’s commitment to improve the situational awareness, mission planning and warfighting capabilities of the ADF as outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper,” Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne said in a statement.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

BAE Systems and Rheinmetall wrap up LAND 400...

August 13, 2017

DST announces ICSLIP 18 event program

August 18, 2018

BAE Systems targets Australian companies for possible Type...

September 26, 2016

Supashock launches new ALHS 17 Automated Load Handling...

June 15, 2018

L3 awarded contract for RAAF Gulfstream MC-55 EW...

July 2, 2018

US Navy issues RFI for Marine Corps F/A-18...

March 22, 2018

Johnston clarifies “canoe” comments

November 26, 2014

Tony Fraser appointed Deputy Secretary CASG

September 11, 2018

BAE Systems Australia appoints Costigan as new CEO

August 28, 2017

China “preparing for WW3” in South China Sea...

January 31, 2019