Leidos engages OPEC Systems to support CBRND project

Leidos Australia and OPEC Systems have signed a $23 million contract to partner on the Commonwealth’s Project LAND 2110 Phase 1B Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defence (CBRND) requirement.

Leidos was awarded the $243 million LAND 2110 Phase 1B contract last September to provide force protection to deployed ADF personnel against extant and emerging CBRN threats including environmental hazards, as well as an initial five years of sustainment.

Under the contract with Leidos, OPEC Systems will provide Kestrel medium weight protective CBRN suits, collapsible waste water containment bunds for capturing liquid contamination, collapsible liquid storage drum for containment of potable and waste water, and decontamination mitts for rapid chemical decontamination.

“We are a proud Australian company and an experienced supplier of CBRN capability,” OPEC Systems’ Managing Director, Pete Murphy said in a statement. “This contract represents an exciting long term program of CBRN enablement for our company, and an important opportunity to support Australian servicemen and women through the supply of superior CBRN protective equipment.

“The opportunity to work with defence primes like Leidos Australia illustrates the benefits of collaboration between a multinational and a smaller Australian company, and provides us with a valuable platform for representation on both the local and international stage.”

Chief Executive for Leidos Australia, Christine Zeitz added, “Working with local industry is critical for Leidos to deliver our project commitments which support our customers to meet their mission. OPEC Systems has over 20 years of experience delivering CBRN equipment and services in Australia and joins us to deliver capability to the Australian Defence Force through the Land 2110 project.”

The initial rollout of the project is expected to start in early 2020.