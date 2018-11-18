Home ADF news Leidos joins GSC program
Leidos joins GSC program

by Andrew McLaughlin
by Andrew McLaughlin

Leidos Australia has joined the Commonwealth’s Global Supply Chain (GSC) program, joining seven other companies in the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC)-run initiative.

The GSC program contracts defence primes to source opportunities for Australian small to medium enterprises (SMEs) within their supply chains.

“Joining the Global Supply Chain Program is an important step for Leidos to grow Australian defence industry capability,” Leidos Australia Chief Executive Christine Zeitz said in a statement. “This will provide new commercial and defence opportunities in the Leidos global supply chain and support local SMEs to grow their business overseas.”

Leidos will establish a GSC office to identify, assess, qualify and assist Australian companies for export opportunities, and provide regular updates on new capabilities required.

