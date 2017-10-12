Lendlease has been selected as the managing contractor for the construction of the Osborne South Shipyard, with the project expected to create 600 jobs at its peak.

“Following a competitive tender process, Lendlease, in partnership with Australian Naval Infrastructure Pty Ltd, will be responsible for undertaking this nationally significant work,” stated Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

“Lendlease has a proven track-record with large, high-profile construction projects, and has recently delivered major projects in South Australia, including the Adelaide Oval and Convention Centre redevelopments.”

Mobilisation work will commence this month, with the new shipbuilding infrastructure due to be ready in time to support the start of Future Frigate construction at the site in 2020.

“The valley of death is over, and we are now seeing an upturn of employment in naval shipbuilding in our state that will only continue to increase as these new projects gain momentum,” Minister Pyne declared.

Minister for Finance Senator Mathias Cormann stated that the decisions to establish Australian Naval Infrastructure and purchase land and facilities from the South Australian government have enabled work to progress rapidly.