Lockheed Martin Australia has announced it has established partnerships with the Australian War Memorial and with the Invictus Games Sydney 2018

Lockheed Martin Australia Chief Executive, Vince Di Pietro said the company was proud to honour the legacy of those who serve through the partnerships. “At Lockheed Martin Australia we support organisations that assist members of our armed forces, past and present, and their families and friends to achieve greater understanding of their sacrifice,” he said.

“It is in this spirit that our renewed three-year partnership with the Australian War Memorial will this year focus on initiatives commemorating the centenary of the Armistice that ended the First World War.”

Australian War Memorial Director, Dr Brendan Nelson, added, “We are proud to be associated with Lockheed Martin Australia, whose vital support enables the Memorial tell the stories of Australian service and sacrifice during the First World War and subsequent theatres of operation to more Australians than ever. We thank Lockheed Martin Australia for its continued support.”

Lockheed Martin says its new partnership with the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 reflects the company’s recognition of the many challenges faced by veterans re-integrating to society post-service.

“Our new partnership with the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 is testimony to our commitment to support our service men and women with programs that assist them and their families, and engender a greater community awareness and appreciation of their contribution,” Mr Di Pietro said.

Invictus Games Sydney 2018 COO, Ben Rahilly added, “We are grateful to have Lockheed Martin Australia join us on our journey to Invictus Games Sydney 2018 presented by Jaguar Land Rover.

“A defence industry leader, Lockheed Martin Australia is dedicated to supporting service members with programs that improve their lives and the lives of their families,” Mr Rahilly said. “Together we share this purpose and the partnership that we’ve announced today will ensure the Games have an enduring impact and legacy for veterans well beyond October 2018.”