Lockheed Martin has renewed its existing commitment to the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF), confirming their partnership agreement for a further three years.

A major sponsor of the NYSF since 2014, Lockheed Martin Australia provides operational support for the NYSF and its initiatives including their Year 12 Program, the NYSF Next Step Program, National Science Teachers Summer School and a Student Staff Leadership Program.

NYSF is an Australian not-for-profit that provides young people with opportunities to learn more about the possibilities for future study and careers if they continue to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects after school.

An NYSF group visited Lockheed Martin’s Endeavour Centre in Canberra today and heard a speech from Lockheed Martin’s Australian CEO, Vince Di Pietro; “NYSF plays a vital role in inspiring the future STEM professionals Australia will need to ensure we can compete globally and protect our national interests,” he said.

“We are proud to continue our support of the NYSF and continue to play our part to expand the horizons of potentially thousands of young Australians from every state and territory – including young men and women from diverse backgrounds, living in both urban and remote areas.”

NYSF chairman, Andrew Metcalfe AO, observed, “Lockheed Martin Australia is leading the way in supporting Australia’s youth, informing them about their study and career options in Science, Technology and Engineering fields through its support of the NYSF Year 12 Program…They share our passion for educating and inspiring tomorrow’s scientists, engineers and mathematicians.”