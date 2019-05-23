Home AIR Lockheed Martin expands JASSM production
Lockheed Martin expands JASSM production

by Australian Defence Business Review
An RAAF classic Hornet carrying a JASSM test article during clearance trIals in 2011. (DEFENCE)

Lockheed Martin has broken ground on a new production facility for its AGM-158 Joint Air to Surface Strike Missile (JASSM).

The new 21,000 sqm facility in Troy, Alabama will allow the company to increase its production of the AGM-158A JASSM for the USAF, and its longer range derivatives – the extended range AGM-158B JASSM-ER, and the anti-ship AGM-158C LRASM. The JASSM is also in service with the RAAF on the F/A-18A/B classic Hornet, while the LRASM will soon be operational on the US Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

“This expansion represents Pike County Operations’ long-standing commitment to meet our customer’s current and future needs as well as to bring more well-paying jobs to the area,” said Frank St. John, executive vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “All our employees come to work with an unwavering commitment to help our customers succeed in their mission to create a more secure and prosperous world.”

The new facility is expected to be complete in 2021.

