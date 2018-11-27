Home AIR Lockheed Martin receives IRST21 contract
AIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject news

Lockheed Martin receives IRST21 contract

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

IRST21, pictured on the F/A-18F centreline tank. (Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract from Boeing for phase II of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block II Infrared Search and Track (IRST) program.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will complete development, platform integration, flight test, and qualification of the IRST21 Block II sensor onto the Super Hornet. The sensor is carried in the nose of a modified centreline external fuel tank on Super Hornet, and in the Legion pod carried on other aircraft such as the USMC AV-8B Harrier II.

“We are continuing a long legacy of delivering unmatched sensor technologies to our customers around the globe,” said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “The IRST21 sensor system provides U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F operators with superior detection and survivability capabilities.”

The IRST21 sensor system uses infrared search and track technology to passively detect and track airborne threats in radar-denied environments.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

RAAF F-35 environmental impact statement approved

July 17, 2015

US Navy completes at-sea MQ-8C Fire Scout IOT&E

July 29, 2018

Industry urged to apply for a spot in...

October 26, 2017

Canadian AG criticises Australian Hornet buy

November 27, 2018

CAF launches Air Force Strategy for next decade...

February 28, 2017

Submissions called for Avalon 2019 Innovation Awards

November 12, 2018

US Coast Guard buys ScanEagle UAS services

June 15, 2018

Lockheed Martin completes USAF C-5M Super Galaxy program

August 12, 2018

Talisman Saber 2017 concludes

July 25, 2017

Sikorsky teams with Rheinmetall to offer CH-53K to...

February 8, 2018