Lockheed Martin signs new Global Supply Chain agreement

Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer, Ms Marillyn Hewson, Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Malcolm Turnbull MP and Minister for Defence, Senator the Honourable Marise Payne at the Lockheed Martin Business Suite at the Avalon International Airshow.
Gaining access to the international supply chains of Lockheed Martin has been made easier with the signing of a new three-year Global Supply Chain program agreement, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced.

The government has reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin to help enhance the international competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their ability to enter export markets.

“Lockheed Martin is exploring Australia’s research-and-development community for advanced, niche technologies and low technology readiness level solutions that could be injected into major future Lockheed Martin programs,” Minister Pyne said.