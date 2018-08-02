Lockheed Martin and Israel’s Rafael signed an agreement on July 16 at the Farnborough Airshow for the US company to market the SPICE range of precision weapon guidance kits.

SPICE is a range of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface weapon systems that can penetrate contested target areas in a GPS-denied environment. The kit employs an EO seeker with scene-matching algorithms, navigation guidance and homing techniques to hit targets in adverse weather and without GPS. It can be integrated with 1,000lb and 2,000lb class bomb bodies.

“SPICE is a leading air-to-surface weapon system offering U.S. and international air forces operating Lockheed Martin’s platforms, as well as strategic bomber aircraft, an important complement to their existing operational capabilities,” Yuval Miller, Executive Vice President and Head of Rafael’s Air & C4ISR Division said in a statement.

“SPICE’s unique features greatly enhance the US’ ability to operate in contested environments. We are excited to engage in cooperation with Lockheed Martin to make SPICE available as a U.S.-made system, adapted to fully meet U.S. standards.”

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s vice president of Strategy and Business Development Dan Norton added, “Lockheed Martin has a long history of successfully providing customers with missiles and missile systems that are affordable, proven and in production.

“This partnership will allow us to share our precision guided system and aircraft integration expertise with allies that can benefit from the mission flexibility that the SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000 offer.”