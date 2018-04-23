Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has announced it has been awarded a €124m (A$199m) contract by Malaysia for the supply of Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) to equip the Royal Malaysian Navy’s six new Littoral Combat Ships.

The vessels are based on the Swedish Gowind class design, and the order follows a 2015 agreement for the provision of NSM shipboard equipment to support the system. The NSM will be deck mounted and be integrated with the vessels’ SETIS combat management system.

“This contract provides the Royal Malaysian Navy with an important surface-to-surface-missile capability and confirms NSM’s very strong position in the international market,” Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS said in a statement. “NSM is currently chosen by Norway, Poland, Germany and Malaysia.”