MBDA has signed memorandums of understanding with five Australian companies as part of its strategy to transfer the manufacture of its MMP land combat missile system to Australia if it is selected for LAND 400.

Airspeed, Codan, Hofmann Engineering, Pelican and Pennant Australasia are the latest additions to the MBDA Australia Partnering Network, which already includes Ferra Engineering.

MBDA stated that its commitment to Australia is further underpinned by its intention to create MBDA Australia Pty Ltd.

“These companies are truly representative of Australia’s world-class engineering capability, and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to work together on such an important program,” said MBDA Australia managing director Andy Watson.

“We have been engaged with some of these companies for more than four years, and LAND 400 is now providing the catalyst to allow us to take these relationships to the next stage.

“MMP is the only fifth-generation anti-tank guided weapon in production. It is the most advanced and lowest-risk missile solution for LAND 400 Phase 2, and offers unique technological and strategic benefits to Australia.”