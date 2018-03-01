Military training and simulation software developer Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has teamed with MBDA Australia to develop a training system for the MMP missile offering for Project LAND 400 Phase 2.

Founded in 2001, BISim is working with MBDA to scope requirements for a crew procedural trainer for the MMP system. The ADF started operating BISim’s Virtual Battlespace simulation software in 2003, and the latest version VBS3 is used extensively across ADF branches of service for a wide variety of training uses.

“MBDA has had great experiences working with BISim and VBS3,” said MBDA Australia Managing Director Andy Watson said in a statement. “BISim and VBS3 are natural choices for partnering on missile system training for LAND 400.”

BISim Australia Managing Director, Ryan Stephenson added, “VBS3’s flexibility as a development platform enables us to simulate all kinds of complex systems and procedures. We are pleased to join with MBDA to offer the Australian Army leading-edge technologies to enhance their future training capabilities.”

BISim has previously worked with MBDA to model Brimstone missile testing in the UK using VBS3 and image generation software VBS IG for experimentation and demonstration purposes.

Under Project LAND 400 Phase 2, the ADF will equip its new Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRVs) – either the BAE Systems AMV35 or Rheinmetall Boxer CRV – with an anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) able to destroy enemy tanks, combatants and defensive positions.

And further down the track, the ADF is looking to replace Army’s Javelin missiles with a modern ATGW under project LAND 4108.