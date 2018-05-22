Naval Group Australia has announced the appointment of John Davis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Future Submarine Program Director, effective 1 July 2018.

A company statement says Mr Davis will lead Naval Group Australia through the ongoing delivery of the Future Submarine Program. He has worked within the Defence industry in Australia and in the UK for more than 30 years, previously working for Raytheon Australia, the AWD Alliance, BMT Defence Services and the UK Ministry for Defence.

“After a comprehensive search process, the Board is delighted John has agreed to lead Naval Group Australia into its next stage of growth,” Jean-Michel Billig, Naval Group’s Executive Vice President Future Submarine Program said.

“John has a track record of strong leadership and this, combined with his deep industry knowledge and strong customer focus, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the organisation successfully into the future.

The statement said Brent Clark who has served as interim CEO of Naval Group Australia, will transition into the role of Special Advisor to the Chairman, while Jean-Michel Billig will act as CEO until 1 July.